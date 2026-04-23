Minnesota doesn't lack for culture as the state offers numerous art museums. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota highlights the locations.

American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis

The American Swedish Institute is a museum, cultural center and cafe. It offers a historic mansion, Scandinavian and Nordic art displays and can be booked for private events. The cafe offers Swedish meatballs, salmon and a variety of cultural offerings.

MIA (courtesy of Explore Minnesota) MIA (courtesy of Explore Minnesota) loading...

Minneapolis Institute of Art

This museum has been around since 1915. It features human history art, has a great collection of Asian, African and native American art. They also offer period rooms with contemporary art installations. The MIA also has rotating exhibits.

Minnesota Marine Art Museum

The Minnesota Marine Art Museum is locate in Winona. It started as a private collection and has become much more while celebrating "Great art inspired by water". The Museum is located along the Mississippi River.

Rochester Art Center (photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota) Rochester Art Center (photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota) loading...

Rochester Art Center

Rochester is known as Med City. The art center is offers a distinctive metal-clad building overlooking the Zumbro River. They host a variety of contemporary art exhibits by local, regional and national artists.

Tweed Museum of Art

This museum is located in Duluth on the University of Minnesota-Duluth campus. It offers a broad spectrum of art and hosts an annual student art show. The museum has a contemporary edge.

Walker Art Center

The Walker is a well known art center in Minneapolis. Their "Spoonbridge and Cherry" outdoor sculpture garden is an attraction for selfies from around the nation. The interior of the building offers mind-bending art performances. The facility also has a restaurant.

Weisman Art Museum (photo Lisa McClintick) Weisman Art Museum (photo Lisa McClintick) loading...

Others Featured

Other art museums featured include the Museum of Russian Art in Minneapolis, the Cafesjian Art Trust in Shoreview, Franconia Sculpture Park in Shafer, and the Weisman Art Museum in Minneapolis.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot, click below.