Spotlight: More Holiday Shows at Paramount Theater

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There's plenty of holiday cheer at the Paramount Center for the Arts.

The Rock N Roll Xmas Spectacular kicks off its annual run Thursday through Monday. Tickets are very limited for each of those shows.

Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says they do have a few more Christmas themed shows after Christmas including One Christmas Night in Memphis on Friday, December 27th.

They do the music of Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Johnny Cash. With this particular show, they weave in a few holiday tunes. The idea is there was this one night in Memphis where all four artists were in a recording studio in Memphis on the same night.

They will be doing two shows at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience is on Sunday, December 29th at 7:30 p.m.

And the Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos are back on the stage for New Year's Eve with shows at 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Their 7:00 p.m. show is almost sold out.

The Paramount Center for the Arts will be collecting donations for Toys for Tots during the Rock N Roll Xmas Spectacular. You are asked to consider bringing a new, unwrapped toy to the Paramount when you go to the show.

The Paramount Center for the Arts has gift cards available. These cards can be used to purchase tickets to future performances or attend an art class. Gift Gallery gift cards are also available.

