ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud-based shipping company is making it easier to track your packages.

Spee-Dee Delivery has launched a new Transportation Management System called Spee-Dee Shipit.

They say this will allow them to enhance the customer experience through a number of easy-to-use features, such as real-time shipment tracking, online shipper portals, detailed order reporting, flex capacity, and secure cloud-based access.

The Spee-Dee TMS will allow customers to schedule and track their shipments online from anywhere easily.

Spee-Dee Shipit is powered by Dispatch Science, a cloud-based logistics and delivery software management platform.

Spee-Dee Delivery was founded in 1978 by Don Weeres, who began the company as an on-call delivery service by using his own pickup truck to deliver packages to local businesses. Spee-Dee has grown into a regional company providing service throughout 10 states in the upper Midwest.

