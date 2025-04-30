Spectacular Night Of Music &#038; Movies Coming To Target Center

Spectacular Night Of Music & Movies Coming To Target Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You can spend a night at the movies like never before with a new show coming to Minneapolis.  "The World of Hans Zimmer - A New Dimension" will wow fans at the Target Center with a one-of-a-kind concert experience on September 27th. The show features Zimmer's brand-new arrangements of a diverse collection of his musical scores synchronized with film sequences.

Although Zimmer does not perform live on stage, he is the show's producer, musical director, and curator. Long-time Zimmer collaborator and multi-Grammy-nominated conductor and arranger Matt Dunkley will perform with a symphony orchestra. Top soloists, Odessa Orchestra & Friends, and the Nairobi Chamber Choir will join the performance as well.

Hans Zimmer has scored over 500 projects, including box office hits like "Dune: Part 1," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Rain Man," and "The Dark Knight" trilogy. Tickets for "The World of Hans Zimmer - A New Dimension" go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

