SJP Students Help Over 30 Families Have Happy Thanksgiving
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- A local school is helping feed families during the Thanksgiving holiday. St. John's Prep students in grades six through twelve raised money and collected food items for the St. Joseph Community Food Shelf.
Each year SJP hosts a light-hearted competition between the middle school and high school homerooms to see which can collect the most money and food. Robert Erickson's freshman English class raised the most money and Carlee Biechler's sixth-grade homeroom collected the most food.
Saint John’s Prep Benedictine Center for Leadership, Service, and Community Director Matt Beck coordinated the campaign. He says this food drive is a very important resource to provide holiday meals for families in need and the effort is also beneficial for the students leading to valuable discussions about empathy, gratitude, and community responsibility.
The students raised a total of $1,800 in cash and 900 food items during the drive. The Food Bank also received a matching grant that will double SJP's cash donation to $3,200. The food bank is distributing the food to families in the St. Joseph area, and over 30 families will get to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal thanks to the students' efforts.
