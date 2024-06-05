Six People Running for Open St. Cloud Mayor Seat

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Six people are vying to become the next mayor of St. Cloud.

The field of candidates includes three current city council members including Mike Conway, Carol Lewis, and Jake Anderson. There are also three newcomers in the race including Anne Buckvold, Steven Dwaine Schiller, and James F. Trantina III.

All six will be on the ballot during the primary election in August. The top two candidates with the most votes will advance to the general election in November.

Current Mayor Dave Kleis announced earlier this year that he's not seeking re-election after holding the position for nearly 20 years.

The candidate filing period closed on Tuesday.

