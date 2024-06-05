Six People Running for Open St. Cloud Mayor Seat
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Six people are vying to become the next mayor of St. Cloud.
The field of candidates includes three current city council members including Mike Conway, Carol Lewis, and Jake Anderson. There are also three newcomers in the race including Anne Buckvold, Steven Dwaine Schiller, and James F. Trantina III.
All six will be on the ballot during the primary election in August. The top two candidates with the most votes will advance to the general election in November.
Current Mayor Dave Kleis announced earlier this year that he's not seeking re-election after holding the position for nearly 20 years.
Get our free mobile app
The candidate filing period closed on Tuesday.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Cha Cha for Charity: Jim Maurice Dancing for Quiet Oaks
- World's Largest Rubber Duck Swiming Into Princeton
- Marcus Theatres Announces Everyday Matinee for Kids, Seniors
- SCSU Offering Summer Cannabis Classes
- Salem Lutheran Moves Forward With COP House Negotiations
- Registration Open for Tour of Saints Bike Ride
Best counties to retire to in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Minnesota using data from Niche.
Gallery Credit: Stacker