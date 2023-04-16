Two People Hurt in Sherburne County Crash

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt when their vehicle slid off the snow-covered road.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 8:00 a.m. Sunday on westbound Highway 10 near Big Lake in Sherburne County.

Thirty-two-year-old Mauro Rodriguez of Willmar was the driver of the vehicle. His passenger was 31-year-old Stephanie Rodriquez of Willmar.

They were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

