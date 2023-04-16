Two People Hurt in Sherburne County Crash
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt when their vehicle slid off the snow-covered road.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 8:00 a.m. Sunday on westbound Highway 10 near Big Lake in Sherburne County.
Thirty-two-year-old Mauro Rodriguez of Willmar was the driver of the vehicle. His passenger was 31-year-old Stephanie Rodriquez of Willmar.
Get our free mobile app
They were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Sauk Rapids Home That Survived 1886 Turns 150 Years
- Gas Prices Continue to Rise in Minnesota, Nationally
- LSS Frozen Meals Growing in Popularity
- St. Cloud Arts Commission Providing Opportunities for All
- 3 More St. Cloud Businesses Awarded Main Street Grants
LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US
From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.