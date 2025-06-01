Serious Injuries in ATV Rollover Near New London

Serious Injuries in ATV Rollover Near New London

Max Fleischmann on Unsplash

NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- The driver of an ATV was flown to the hospital after rolling the machine.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened in Norway Lake Township west of New London on Saturday, just before 9:00 a.m.

It was determined that a 2024 Polaris Ranger driven by 20-year-old Tayler Haats of Pennock was traveling south on 110th St. NW just south of MN Highway 9 and lost control, rolling several times.

Haats was the lone occupant of the Ranger.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Haats was transported to St Cloud Hospital via air ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries

READ RELATED ARTICLES

WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America

While some are native and others arrived by accident, there are animals living quite happily in the U.S. that will make you say, “No way!” From seriously big cats to the pinkest bird you’ve ever seen, here are some of the most exotic creatures calling America home.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON