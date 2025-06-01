Serious Injuries in ATV Rollover Near New London
NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- The driver of an ATV was flown to the hospital after rolling the machine.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened in Norway Lake Township west of New London on Saturday, just before 9:00 a.m.
It was determined that a 2024 Polaris Ranger driven by 20-year-old Tayler Haats of Pennock was traveling south on 110th St. NW just south of MN Highway 9 and lost control, rolling several times.
Haats was the lone occupant of the Ranger.
Haats was transported to St Cloud Hospital via air ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries
