ROYALTON (WJON News) -- Two children were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on an icy highway Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Highway 10 in Morrison County near Royalton in Bellevue Township.

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A Toyota 4Runner and a Chevy Silverado were both traveling west on the highway near 83rd Street when the 4Runner fishtailed on the icy road and struck the Silverado. Both vehicles lost control and went into the ditch, partially submerged in water. The Silverago rolled and came to a stop on its wheels.

The driver of the Silverado, 40-year-old Jonathan Lynn of Sartell, was not hurt. His two passengers, a three-year-old girl and a five-year-old girl from Sartell, were taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the 4Runner, 60-year-old Paulette Hedlund of Hackensack, was not hurt.