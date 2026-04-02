Enjoy Live Music And Tasty Drinks At Wood Fired Wednesdays

Enjoy Live Music And Tasty Drinks At Wood Fired Wednesdays

Wood Fired Wednesdays

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Rolling Ridge Wedding and Event Center in St. Joseph has announced its line-up for the 9th annual Wood Fired Wednesdays.

They'll have live music each week starting on May 20th and wrapping up on August 26th.

They've adjusted the event time to 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with live acoustic music playing from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Wood Fired Wednesdays
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The 2026 season, Wood Fired Wednesdays, is now officially open to all ages, but children must pay the $5 admission fee. All children under 12 must be under adult supervision at all times. They have free admission to wedding couples and children in carriers or strollers.

In addition to rotating craft cocktails and beer selections, they're also adding dirty sodas and THC-infused beverages. There's full bar service in the lounge, and food orders are placed in the atrium.

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