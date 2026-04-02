St. Cloud State has been in pursuit of a new head hockey coach after Brett Larson was announced as the new head hockey coach for the University of Minnesota on March 24. SCSU President Dr. Gregory Tomso joined me on WJON. He says they interviewed 7 candidates and are close to making a decision.

Dr. Gregory Tomso (photo - Jay Caldwell) Dr. Gregory Tomso (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

Moving Quickly

Tomso says they have been working quickly and as hard as they can to find a new head coach. He indicates they've been actively talking with strong candidates and have been rallying their donors and community leaders. Tomso has been actively engaged in the process. He says

"we are very, very close".

Tomso says there are a lot of moving pieces and parts. He says

"We are talking with well known people in the field and they have commitments they need to work out before we can make an announcement".

National Hockey Center, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice National Hockey Center, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Important to Hire Soon

Tomso says they need a little more time but he acknowledges that hiring a new head coach is important to get done as soon as possible as recruiting and maintaining current players is very important. Tomso would not commit to naming the names of the 7 interviewed candidates at this time.

Possible Candidates

A top candidate for the SCSU job could include former player and assistant coach Nick Oliver, who's currently an assistant coach for the University of Wisconsin. Wisconsin is playing in the Frozen Four next Thursday, April 9 against North Dakota. Another possible candidate could include Bemidji State Associate Head Coach Travis Winter.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. Gregory Tomso, click below.