St. Cloud State University has released a statement in regards to the process of hiring a new men's hockey head coach.

“Our department is appreciative of and motivated by the ongoing conversations within the search process for the next head coach of St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey. We are committed to finding the best and most transformative leader to guide our program forward, moving this search along as quickly and diligently as possible. Finalist interviews will begin shortly, and we look forward to announcing our next head coach soon.”

St. Cloud State University President Dr. Gregory Tomso joined me on WJON Thursday. If you'd like to listen to our conversation about the hockey coaching job, click below.