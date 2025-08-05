St. Cloud Hospital Treats Driver After Morrison County Crash
ROYALTON (WJON News) -- A semi driver was hurt when he rolled his rig.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Monday night at about 9:20 p.m. on Highway 10 in Morrison County's Bellevue Township near Royalton.
Fifty-three-year-old Darrel Mobley of Allison, Iowa, was driving the semi went it went off the road and rolled.
He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Morrison County Sheriff, Mayo EMS, Royalton Police Department, Royalton Fire and First Responders.
