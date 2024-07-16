Search Warrants Turn Up Haul of Stolen Property

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Law enforcement agencies in West Central Minnesota released information Tuesday about a number of stolen items that they recovered last month.

On June 25th agents with The West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force gathered information that lead to the execution of two search warrants in Pope County and an additional search warrant in Grant County.

A search warrant was executed in rural Starbuck. A stolen ATV, flatbed trailer, and several ATV accessories/attachments were recovered. The items were previously reported stolen from another rural Starbuck address.

A search warrant was also executed at the old Cyrus School in the City of Cyrus. Several items of stolen property, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, two guns, and ammunition were recovered. The stolen property that was recovered was from thefts in Douglas County, Stevens County, and Pope County.

Additionally, some of the stolen property was intentionally damaged by the suspect. Thirty-seven-year-old Billy Swartz was arrested for Possession of Stolen Property, and Criminal Damage to Property.

On June 27th a search warrant was executed in the City of Hoffman. Items of stolen property, a gun, and ammunition were recovered. The stolen property recovered is from a burglary from Pope County. Additional bulk metals were recovered.

Twenty-two-year-old Jeremiah Leonard was arrested for Possession of Stolen Property, and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

The case remains under investigation.

