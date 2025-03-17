SCSU Adds New EDVANTAGE Partner School

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University (SCSU) has added a new partner to its transfer EDVANTAGE program. SCSU has added Ridgewater College as the third institution in the program.

The EDVANTAGE program is designed to help students who want to start their college career at a Minnesota State community college but are looking for an attainable path to a bachelor's degree. Students start their college experience by obtaining a Transfer Pathway associate degree or Associate of Arts degree and then spend two more years at SCSU to complete their bachelor's degree.

SCSU's Transfer Partnerships and Collaboration Director Mike Coonen says Ridgewater College is one of SCSU's largest and most important feeder schools for new-entering transfer students. The other two partner schools in the EDVANTAGE program are North Hennepin Community College and St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

