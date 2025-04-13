Schedule For CONCACAF Gold Cup At U.S. Bank Stadium Announced
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The match schedule for a prestigious soccer tournament has been announced. The Confederation of North Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) has unveiled the match-up for the Gold Cup tournament being held from June 14 to July 6th at 14 host sites.
U.S. Bank Stadium will host the quarterfinals on Sunday, June 29th. 16 teams will compete for the cup in four different groups of four. The complete schedule will include 31 total matches and tickets for all matches including the quarterfinals, semi-finals, and finals go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at goldcup.org.
The complete schedule is below:
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Mexico vs. Dominican Republic - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Sunday, June 15, 2025
United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago - PayPal Park, San Jose, CA
Haiti vs. Saudi Arabia - Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA
Costa Rica vs. Suriname - Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA
Monday, June 16, 2025
Panama vs. Guadeloupe - Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA
Jamaica vs. Guatemala - Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Curaçao vs. El Salvador - PayPal Park, San Jose, CA
Canada vs. Honduras - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Costa Rica vs. Dominican Republic - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Suriname vs. Mexico - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Thursday, June 19, 2025
Trinidad and Tobago vs. Haiti - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX
Saudi Arabia vs. United States - Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX
Friday, June 20, 2025
Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe - PayPal Park, San Jose, CA
Guatemala vs. Panama - Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX
Saturday, June 21, 2025
Curaçao vs. Canada - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX
Honduras vs. El Salvador - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Saudi Arabia vs. Trinidad and Tobago - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
United States vs. Haiti - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Mexico vs. Costa Rica - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Dominican Republic vs. Suriname - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Panama vs. Jamaica - Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX
Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX
Honduras vs. Curaçao - PayPal Park, San Jose, CA
Canada vs. El Salvador - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX
2025 CONCACAF GOLD CUP KNOCKOUT STAGE MATCH SCHEDULE
Quarterfinals
Saturday, June 28, 2025
TBC vs. TBC - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
TBC vs. TBC - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Sunday, June 29, 2025
TBC vs. TBC - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
TBC vs. TBC - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
Semifinals
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
TBC vs. TBC - Energizer Park, St. Louis, MO
TBC vs. TBC - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
Final
Sunday, July 6, 2025
TBC vs. TBC - NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater
16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums
Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening
RANKED: These are the richest race car drivers
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players
Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta