Schedule For CONCACAF Gold Cup At U.S. Bank Stadium Announced

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The match schedule for a prestigious soccer tournament has been announced. The Confederation of North Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) has unveiled the match-up for the Gold Cup tournament being held from June 14 to July 6th at 14 host sites.

U.S. Bank Stadium will host the quarterfinals on Sunday, June 29th. 16 teams will compete for the cup in four different groups of four. The complete schedule will include 31 total matches and tickets for all matches including the quarterfinals, semi-finals, and finals go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at goldcup.org.

United States v Canada: Quarterfinals - 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Andy Lyons, Getty Images loading...

The complete schedule is below:

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Mexico vs. Dominican Republic - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Sunday, June 15, 2025

United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago - PayPal Park, San Jose, CA

Haiti vs. Saudi Arabia - Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

Costa Rica vs. Suriname - Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

Monday, June 16, 2025

Panama vs. Guadeloupe - Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Jamaica vs. Guatemala - Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Curaçao vs. El Salvador - PayPal Park, San Jose, CA

Canada vs. Honduras - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Costa Rica vs. Dominican Republic - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Suriname vs. Mexico - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Thursday, June 19, 2025

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Haiti - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Saudi Arabia vs. United States - Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

Friday, June 20, 2025

Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe - PayPal Park, San Jose, CA

Guatemala vs. Panama - Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Curaçao vs. Canada - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Honduras vs. El Salvador - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Saudi Arabia vs. Trinidad and Tobago - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

United States vs. Haiti - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Mexico vs. Costa Rica - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Dominican Republic vs. Suriname - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Panama vs. Jamaica - Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Honduras vs. Curaçao - PayPal Park, San Jose, CA

Canada vs. El Salvador - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Washington Redskins v Minnesota Vikings Stephen Maturen, Getty Images loading...

2025 CONCACAF GOLD CUP KNOCKOUT STAGE MATCH SCHEDULE

Quarterfinals

Saturday, June 28, 2025

TBC vs. TBC - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TBC vs. TBC - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Sunday, June 29, 2025

TBC vs. TBC - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TBC vs. TBC - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Semifinals

Wednesday, July 2, 2025

TBC vs. TBC - Energizer Park, St. Louis, MO

TBC vs. TBC - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Final

Sunday, July 6, 2025

TBC vs. TBC - NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

