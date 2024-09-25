GOAL! U.S. Bank Stadium Chosen As Host Site For 2025 Gold Cup

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Twin Cities has been picked as one of the host sites for a prestigious tournament. U.S. Bank Stadium has been named as one of the 14 host sites for the Confederation of North Central America and Caribbean Association Football's (CONCACAF) Gold Cup tournament.

It will be the first time U.S. Bank Stadium will get to be a host site. The 18th Gold Cup will feature 16 national teams and is CONCACAF's flagship tournament for men's national teams. CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani says the 2025 Gold Cup is sure to be a highly competitive tournament and is a great opportunity for fans to engage with the sport at such a pivotal time for its development.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup takes place from June 14h through July 6th, 2025 and matches will be announced after the official draw on April 10th. The 14 host sites are:

AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Q2 Stadium - Austin, TX

- Austin, TX Dignity Health Sports Park - Carson, CA

- Carson, CA NRG Stadium - Houston, TX

- Houston, TX Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, TX

- Houston, TX SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

- Inglewood, CA Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

- Las Vegas, NV U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

- Minneapolis, MN State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

- Phoenix, AZ Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego, CA

- San Diego, CA PayPal Park - San Jose, CA

- San Jose, CA Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, CA

- Santa Clara, CA CITYPARK - St. Louis, MO

- St. Louis, MO BC Place - Vancouver, Canada

