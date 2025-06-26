Weather Announcements for Thursday, June 26th, 2025

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather announcements for Thursday, June 26th, 2025:

-- Rock the Riverside in Sauk Rapids has been canceled

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

