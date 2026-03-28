ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Thousands lined up along Division Street on Saturday for what is turning into a semi-annual event. Americans for Democracy held its “No Kings 3.0 Rally” all across the country, including St. Cloud. The rallies focus on President Trump’s policies, immigration policy concerns, and anti-authoritarianism, and have continued to get larger over the last several months.

St. Cloud Rally Organizer Jill Kelly says seeing the growth is special:

"It's amazing to see people coming out, finally paying attention to what is going on in our country, seeing all the people care, it gives me so much hope, I'm filled with so much hope."

Kelly says it is just a great thing to see everyone come together and spread the love of community.

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Concerned citizen Zak X. has been staging counterprotests all over the state. He says it is important for both sides to learn from each other and have open conversations:

“By talking, by having a conversation, by being open to new ideas. Even I have learned and progressed quite a bit since the beginning of all this.”

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Kelly says in addition to the rally, Americans for Democracy is focusing on the midterms and plans to do a lot of door-knocking, and she plans to organize some economic blackouts as well. She says there is more work to do:

"We've gotta figure out what all we can do to try to stop this, to try to keep growing the movement. That's what my hope is, and it was my hope from the start."

Zak X. says both sides need to be heard:

“My goal is to confront issues head-on, be transparent completely in every aspect of it, whether it’s my life or what I am seeing, and totally expose truth and not be afraid to question those standing up against America First.”

The rally on Saturday lasts until 4:00 p.m. The St. Cloud rallies are not a one-off event. St. Cloud’s Americans for Democracy protest every Saturday along Division Street by the library from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

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