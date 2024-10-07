Sauk Rapids EDA Interested In Another Downtown Property
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids Economic Development Authority is interested in buying another home in the downtown area for future development.
During Monday night's meeting, the EDA will consider buying the house at 520 Benton Drive North.
The home is currently unoccupied. The Purchase Agreement would allow the owners to retain possession long enough to remove the items inside.
The EDA would then demolish the house and remove anything left behind. The sale price is $200,000.
The purchase and clearing of the property would continue the efforts of the board to expand downtown business locations and opportunities.
