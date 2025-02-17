Sauk Centre Man Killed in Becker County Snowmobile Crash

Sauk Centre Man Killed in Becker County Snowmobile Crash

DETROIT LAKES (WJON News) -- Authorities in Becker County are investigating a deadly snowmobile crash on Two Inlets Lake.

The report says a machine driven by 39-year-old Benjamin Hellerman of Sauk Centre collided with a fish house on Saturday night and he was found not breathing. Paramedics tried to save him, but Hellerman died at the scene.

Sheriff's deputies say Hellerman was riding with a friend and the other snowmobiler lost sight of him before the crash.

No one was inside the fish house that he struck.

