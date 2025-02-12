Update: Back Shed Brewing Saying Goodbye – For Now

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Back Shed Brewing in Waite Park will be closing its doors after March 1st. However, they may not be gone forever.

Co-owner Jason Schlecht spoke to WJON News and says their lease is up on their current building, but they remain hopeful they'll be able to find in a new location at some point.

Schlecht says they have to be out of the building by April 1st, so they'll spend much of March selling or moving much of the equipment.

They've been actively looking for a suitable building to move into, or land to build on, since mid-December, but they haven't been able to come up with anything that works for them yet.

Schlecht says realistically a move to a new location will take at least 12 to 18 months, so a fall of 2026 opening could be possible, but of course that all hinges on them finding a new place to call home.

Their goodbye party on March 1st includes beer poking, bingo, a meat raffle, live music and more.

Back Shed Brewing found out they'd need to find a new location in October when the St. Cloud Christian School bought the entire building, including the space of the former Crafts Direct store.

Back Shed Brewing opened in August of 2021. It quickly became a favorite for local craft beer fans. It also hosted a wide variety of regular weekly events in the taproom, and fundraising events in its event space.

