Back Shed Brewing Looking for A New Home

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Christian School announced on Friday that it has bought the former Crafts Direct building in Waite Park. The owners of Back Shed Brewing say that the sale that was finalized on Thursday also includes their space.

In a post on social media, they say they have a temporary lease, which will give them some time to figure out their next steps. The lease could be up to six months, but there is a lot of uncertainty.

They say their options include relocating Back Shed Brewing, selling the business to a new owner, or as a last resort having to close permanently.

They are encouraging their fans and supporters to reach out to them if they know of a space to lease in the area, or if they know someone interested in buying the business.

