Sartell Robotics Look To End Historic Season At State Tournament

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Fresh off their World Champion experience in Houston, the Sartell Robotics team is looking to wrap up their historic season this weekend.

Sartell was one of 25 Minnesota school to compete at the First Robotics World Competition last month.

Team captain Josh Bruemmer says they started out slow, but were able to pick it up at the end of the competition.

We ran into a couple of minor issues that we solved, and by the end of the weekend we pretty much won a majority of our matches.

Over 600 teams across the globe competed in the four-day event.

Teams are broken up into division and selected in a snake draft process. Sartell finished the weekend 32nd overall out of 78 teams in their division.

The team will now look to capture its first state title. Paige Erickson is one of the teams build leads.

She says they dealt with some unexpected situations at World's, something she plans to take into account heading into this weekends tournament.

We realized we are not a durable as we thought, and their are definitely steps we are taking. I plan to change how I check the robot after every match and making a more in depth check list.

In addition to Sartell, the ROCORI and Becker robotics teams will also be competing in the state tournament on Saturday.

Head Coach Ryan Swanson says it's been an incredible year and believes the program is heading in the right direction.

The goal was to build a solid foundation, and I think we did that. I'm excited for next year as our team will double in size and we will continue to build on the community support we were shown this season.

The State Tournament will be on Saturday at the University of Minnesota Twins Cities campus.

