UNDATED (WJON News) -- We could be in for some more strong storms in Minnesota on Wednesday.

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National Weather Service National Weather Service

Two rounds of storms are expected: a morning round from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., and a primary evening round from 6:00 p.m. to midnight, bringing a threat of 70+ mph damaging winds, large hail, a few tornadoes, and flash flooding.

National Weather Service National Weather Service

Additional thunderstorm chances through the end of the week. The greatest threat of severe weather on Thursday is generally along and south of Interstate 94, where a Slight Risk is in place.

So far in June, St. Cloud has officially received 3.62 inches of rain, which is just slightly below normal.

The latest weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor (as of last Thursday) shows 77 percent of the state is abnormally dry, 41 percent is in a moderate drought, and 14 percent is in a severe drought.