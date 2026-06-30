The exact number of waterfalls in Minnesota isn't known but what we do know is that Minnesota has an abundance of waterfalls across the state. To discuss waterfalls in the state, I was joined by Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota.

Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota

Gooseberry Falls, Two Harbors

One of the best known waterfalls in the state is along the north shore of Lake Superior at Gooseberry Falls near Two Harbors. Gooseberry Falls State Park is a short route that highlights the middle and upper falls, and can be ADA accessible if you use the ADA trail segment instead of the stairs. Other falls in the area include Cascade Falls in Cascade River State Park. Split Rock Lighthouse State Park, has a 20-foot waterfall along a section of the Superior Hiking Trail.

Beaver River Falls, Beaver Bay

Lake County has more than 12 waterfalls, the most of any county in the State. Beaver River Falls in Beaver Bay is a wayside stop on Lax Lake Road A pedestrian path will lead to the waterfall into Lake Superior. The wayside stop also has a picnic area and restrooms. Caribou Falls is located in Finland and is accessible by taking a half-mile hike along the Superior Hiking Trail near the Caribou River.

Devil's Kettle, Hovland

To find Devil's Kettle, it is located about 30 miles southwest of Lake Superior on Brule River. Judge C.R. Magney State Park north of Grand Marais is where you would park and then hike to the waterfalls where the water splits.

Minnehaha Falls, Minneapolis

This is the most popular waterfall attraction in the state and it's located at Minnehaha Regional Park in Minneapolis. People can hike or rent a bike to access the falls. The location offers outdoor dining and sometimes concerts. A more secluded waterfall in the Twin Cities is Hidden Falls. It also includes Crosby Farm.

Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota

Ramsey Falls, Redwood Falls

Ramsey Falls is located at Ramsey Park in the city of Redwood Falls on the Minnesota River. It is the largest municipal park and a popular spot for campers. The park also includes a small zoo with buffalo, deer and prairie dogs.

Minneopa Falls, Mankato

This falls located in southern Minnesota is located along the Minnesota River. Minnemishinona Falls is located about 8 miles away.

St. Anthony Falls, Minneapolis

St. Anthony Falls is along the Mississippi River. It holds a religious significance to the Dakota people. To visit the best viewing points, walk across the Stone Arch Bridge and stop by the visitor center.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot, click below.