UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Minnesota Doctor's new book aims to help children understand their feelings. The Mayo Clinic Children's Doctor Emily McTate has teamed up with Sesame Street for the book "What Does My Body Say?: Abby's First Day Butterflies.

Proceeds from the book support medical research and education at Mayo Clinic.

The story follows beloved character Abby Cadabby and shows kids and their parents how to use physical sensations to help understand their feelings. Doctor McTate says the book gives kids and caregivers a way to talk about what they are feeling:

"Reading books, be it this one or others, to talk about emotions for kids is a lovely, non-threatening way to help caregivers learn how to talk about feelings. It also is great because parents can refer back to it, right? Oh gosh, yeah, we're getting ready to go to the family reunion, and your tummy hurts. I wonder if this is kind of like how Abby Cadabby was feeling in that book, right, and then so we can make that connection there."

The book provides some useful tools kids and parents can use to help them deal with what they are feeling, like Butterfly Breathing, Hug It Out, and Body Scans.

The book is the 2nd in the Everyday Feelings with Sesame Street series.

Doctor McTate says the books can be read by children and parents together or on their own.

"Parents/caregivers can be talking about what's happening in the book, reflecting on, right, so we're not just reading the words, but we're talking about it and maybe connecting it with our own lives, and there is some information too for caregivers towards the end of the book. There's also some great skills in the book to practice, so again that's something that caregivers later can kind of reflect back on outside of that moment when you're reading."

"What Does My Body Say?" is the second book in the series. The next book, "Elmo Isn't Sleepy: A Nap and Bedtime Story for a Busy Day," is due out in October.

Smith Publicity, Inc Smith Publicity, Inc

LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born Stacker highlighted one of the least-used baby names from each year between 1950 and 2022, using data from the Social Security Administration. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman