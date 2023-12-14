Two Central Minnesota Bookstores Just Received A Holiday Bonus

Two Central Minnesota bookstores recently got some good news, just in time for the holidays. Famed author James Patterson, who awards independent bookstores and their employees with monetary bonuses yearly, picked the two Central Minnesota bookstores to receive some relief.

Since 2015, James Patterson has given holiday bonuses, ranging from $500–$5,000, to independent bookstore employees. The two Central Minnesota bookstores aren't located in St. Cloud, or even in the metropolitan area. You'll have to get up to Alexandria for one winner, and over to Pine City for another.

Dana Phillips of The Bookstore in Pine City was a recipient of a holiday bonus, and Kenya Goldstein at Cherry Street Books in Alexandria was the other Central Minnesota winner.

In total, there were 17 Minnesota independent bookstore winners this year and about 600 nationally who will receive between $500 and $5,000.

Throughout previous years winners have used the funds and put it back into the businesses, while others have treated staff to a holiday bonus.

KARE-11 in the Twin Cities caught up with another winner, one from Victoria Minnesota, last night and she has won the independent bookstore bonus the last several years after being nominated by customers.



You can see a full list of the winners, including those who won from Minnesota by heading here.

The nomination window usually opens in October and closes in November each year, with the winners being announced in December.

You can see past winners as well if you head here.

