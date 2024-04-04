Book Program Saving SCSU Students Money

St. Cloud State is offering a program that is saving students money on text books. The program is called Open Educational Resources, and Z-degrees. St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker and SCSU Library Dean Rhonda Huisman joined me on WJON. Huisman explains z-degree means anything priced lower than $40. She says z-degrees is being led by MN State with all 17 institutions doing this.

Open Educational Resources that faculty have created that don't cost any money for students to access. Huisman indicates with the support of Dr. Wacker, faculty, staff and the student government this is made possible. She says they've received close to $200,000 in grand money from MN State. Huisman says the school has purchased text books, taken donations and multiple faculty have chosen to have a text book that doesn't cost anything for students to access. With the cost of education and housing Huisman says paying for text books shouldn't be a barrier for students.

Huisman and Wacker explains some students chose not to buy text books for classes due to the cost and in some cases failed to finish classes due to the cost for text books. With each text book costing approximately $100 Huisman indicates they have been able to save students approximately $14 Million since 2018.

If you'd like to learn more and this program and to hear my conversation with Dr. Robbyn Wacker and Rhonda Huisman it is available below.