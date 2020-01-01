Library Promoting Winter Reading

UNDATED -- As we start settling into the new year, a local reading program is looking to help teens and adults cozy up with new books.

Starting Thursday, Great River Regional Library is kicking off their "Snow Better Time to Read" winter reading program open to anyone in grade six or older.

All 32 branches will have individual prize drawings, and this year for the first time you can log your reading online or using the Beanstack Tracker app.

The winter reading program runs through February 29th.

