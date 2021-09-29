St. Cloud Technical and Community College Marks Banned Books Week

ST. CLOUD -- This week is Banned Books Week, a week when libraries around the country promote free speech and speak out against censorship. The library at St. Cloud Technical and Community College has a display marking the event.

Librarian Mary Wilkins-Jordan says libraries are not the right space for people to stop others from reading.

The problem comes when people say "I hate that book. It goes against something that I think is important to me and so, no one should read it." This is a problem. This comes up a lot though with things that people feel very deeply about.

The display at the SCTCC Library is called Book Jail. It displays books people have tried to get taken out of libraries in the past.

Wilkins-Jordan is encouraging students to check out the books. She says all books should be freely available.