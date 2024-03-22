(SAUK RAPIDS) -- Missing children's advocate and "Jacob's Mom" Patty Wetterling will be one of three St. Cloud-area authors signing their books at a meet-and-greet event in Sauk Rapids next week.

WHO'LL BE THERE?

Patty Wetterling, Hudda Ibrahim and Kelly Radi will all be at the Sauk Rapids Copper Pony gift store for a book-signing and tasting event Thursday, March 28th from 5-7 pm.

Get our free mobile app

THE AUTHORS' BOOKS

PHOTO: Amazon PHOTO: Amazon loading...

Missing children's advocate Patty Wetterling of St. Joseph shares the story of her son, Jacob, in her book, "Dear Jacob: A Mother's Journey of Hope" -- co-written by Joy Baker.

PHOTO: Amazon PHOTO: Amazon loading...

Hudda Ibrahim of St. Cloud is an expert in conflict resolution, education and leadership. She has written seven books, including "From Somalia to Snow: How Central Minnesota Became Home to Somalis."

PHOTO: Amazon PHOTO: Amazon loading...

Kelly Radi of Sartell shares her book "Wonder-Full: Activate your Inner Superpowers (No Cape Required)" -- all about being the superhero you were meant to be.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW

The Copper Pony will have copies of the books for purchase. If you already have a book that you want signed, you can do that, but the event is ticketed through the Copper Pony website.

You don't need to buy a ticket to attend. However, the ticket will put you at the front of the lines for meeting, greeting and signing and get you a 15% discount on night-of purchases of many items at the store. You can get full details on ticketing and the discounts on the event ticketing page.

If you don't buy a ticket, you can get still get a line placement ticket to get in line as time allows.

SAMPLE SOME GOODIES

You can also sample some of the Copper Pony's food products and some special bites made especially for the event, including soups, breads, a new seasonal wrap, crostini, cake and cookies.