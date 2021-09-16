Rox Project S.A.V.E., District 742 Putting Books in Hands of Kids

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Rox Project S.A.V.E Foundation and St. Cloud Area School District are partnering to put books in the hands of kids.

Both organizations announced Thursday a new pilot program to provide a group of elementary students with a free reading book for six months throughout the school year.

The RBI Club is an incentive to teach young students the importance of reading books independently.

Roughly 370 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students at Oak Hill Community School will receive a new book as part of the program.

District 742 Executive Director of Learning and Teaching Lori Posch says they are excited about the partnership to help create lifelong readers.

We are grateful to the Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation for their ongoing partnership with our district and especially for creating the RBI Club. We cant' wait for these students to experience the joy of getting brand new books that are their very own.

The free reading books will be chosen by the teachers of the three grade levels and delivered to the school.

The program is funded through support from Marco, Wells, CLA and BankVista.

Project S.A.V.E is a certified nonprofit administered by the St. Cloud Rox Baseball Club.

The purpose of the foundation is to provide grants, donations and scholarships in support of youth related programs and activities involving sports, arts, volunteerism and education initiatives.