Copper Pony Ready to Open in New Sauk Rapids Location [PHOTOS]

SAUK RAPIDS -- A new home decor store is opening next week in downtown Sauk Rapids. The owners of Copper Pony have spent the past several months renovating an old auto parts store at the corner of Benton Drive and 2nd Street.

The new location is three times the size of their old space in downtown St. Cloud. Co-owner Brandon Johnson says the most visible change will be The Kitchen at Copper Pony.

We really wanted this space to kind of have a feel of a destination shopping place, similar to what you might get if you go to Christmas Point in Baxter or the General Store in Minnetonka. Where you can go get a great coffee a light lunch and just browse for an hour or two shopping.

Johnson says they'll have seating for 48 people inside the store. Eventually, they'll add some outdoor seating on the north side of the building.

Other sections of the store include seasonal decor, a pantry area, home decor, bath and body, and giftables.

Johnson says they also have a space where they can partner with other small business owners for special pop-up events.

So what we've kind of landed on is we are going to begin reaching out and partnering with other local clothing businesses and try to host pop-up shops and different events centered around a ladies' night, for example, where maybe we are partnering with local boutiques.

Johnson says they began as an occasional business, so special events are in their DNA. He says they want to offer fun and engaging events for the community.

Their vision for the front window display is reminiscent of an old department store window, which they plan to change out regularly.

They plan to have a soft opening this coming Tuesday. Their regular store hours will be 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Johnson and his partner Josh Hoffman registered the brand Copper Pony as an occasional store in 2014, they opened the brick and mortar store in St. Cloud in 2017.

This is also the first summer they've run the gift shop down at Munsinger Clemens Gardens.

Copper Pony

