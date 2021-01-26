Downtown St. Cloud Retailer Taking Over Gardens Gift Shop

ST. CLOUD -- A shop in downtown St. Cloud is taking over the gift shop at Munsinger/Clemens Gardens.

During Monday night's meeting, the city council approved a lease agreement with Copper Pony.

Village Pharmacy & Gift has been the private vendor operating the gift shop since 2007. Recently the city went out for a new Request for Proposals and two proposals were received. Copper Pony will pay the city $12,000 annually to lease the space.

The owners of the Copper Pony say "We are BEYOND excited to share with you that we are adding a second location this spring! Munsinger & Clemens Gardens attract people not only from all over the state but from all over the country. You can expect the same quality service that you can find at our primary location, but our product offerings will be congruent with the botanical gardens."

