Copper Pony Finalizes Plan to Move to Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- A downtown St. Cloud retailer is moving across the river to Sauk Rapids. The owners of the Copper Pony Brandon Johnson and Josh Hoffman have announced they are moving into the vacant building on the corner of North Benton Drive and Second Street North.

The building used to be an O'Reilly's AutoParts store, but has sat vacant for a number of years.

The move is expected to happen this summer.

The new location will have a coffee shop and kitchen with baked goods, sandwiches, soups, and other food items.

The Copper Pony opened in downtown St. Cloud four years ago. They say they are moving because they've outgrown their current space on St. Germain Street.

Earlier this year, the Copper Pony won the bid to take over the gift shop at Munsinger Gardens and will also have a location there this summer as well. That location will operate from May 1st through October 31st.

