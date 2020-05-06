Sartell Road Projects Adjustments Due to Covid-19 [PODCAST]

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He indicated that many if not all cities are hurting financially due to Covid-19 and they are looking at 2021 and 2022 road projects and may need to push them back a year. He says the city is still street sweeping and repairing pot holes but doesn't have any major road projects planned this summer.

Construction of the Sartell police/fire station is moving along but Fitzthum says the two departments aren't expected to move in to the new facility until August. That is a delay of about a month due to Covid-19.