Sartell Road Projects Adjustments Due to Covid-19 [PODCAST]

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today.  He indicated that many if not all cities are hurting financially due to Covid-19 and they are looking at 2021 and 2022 road projects and may need to push them back a year.  He says the city is still street sweeping and repairing pot holes but doesn't have any major road projects planned this summer.

 

Construction of the Sartell police/fire station is moving along but Fitzthum says the two departments aren't expected to move in to the new facility until August.  That is a delay of about a month due to Covid-19.

