The City of Sartell for many years has been working to bring another hotel to the community. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He says a number of different developers have shown interest and he is certain that ground will be broken on a new hotel in Sartell in 2025. He says it is "super exciting". Fitzthum cannot name the name of this new hotel but did indicate it is a known franchise. He says the location has been narrowed down to a couple of different sites in the Central MN Health Care hub development on the city's southeast side. Fitzthum says the development strategy for the new hotel is around the opening of the Niron Magnetics facility. He expects the information about the name and location of this new hotel to be made public within the next month.

River Crossing Development

The River Crossing development in Sartell is filling up. Fitzthum indicates the Valvoline Instant Oil Change building is under construction now. He says there are 3 open lots. Fitzthum describes the size of the lots as similar to that of Chipotle and Valvoline.

New Stop Light in Sartell

Sartell is putting in a new stop light in 2025 at Pine Cone and 7th Street. Fitzthum says it is an area with high traffic and is a key intersection. He says the spacing there isn't ideal for a round-a-bout.

Changes to Sartell Golf Course

Three Tees Golf and Social (formerly Pine Ridge Golf Course) in Sartell is planning to demo the existing club house and build new in 2025. Fitzthum expects the old club house to come down mid summer with a new building to be built in that same location. He believes it will open in March of 2026.

Paper Mill Site Update

Sartell has a construction plan for late summer to put in walking paths and utility lines on the east side of the river on the former paper mill site. Fitzthum says the paths would connect with the pedestrian bridge and he hopes it would open this fall. He explains the majority of the mill site would be fenced off to keep the public off that property.

Two New Hires

Sartell has made 2 new hires. Bartt Gevens has been hired as the new Public Works Director and will start his new job on June 2. Bartt is a Sartell resident who held a similar position in Becker, Minnesota. Brent Ambuehl has been hired as the new fire chief starting June 2. Brett managed emergency services and medical supplies at Camp Ripley.

