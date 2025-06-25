Progress continues in Sartell in regards to a new hotel and new business Niron Magnetics. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He says he cannot announce the brand name and specific location for the new hotel coming to Sartell...at least not yet. Fitzthum expected last month they'd be able to announce both the location and brand name this month but that has been delayed until July. He says the location has been chosen within the Medical campus along Highway 15. Fitzthum is hopeful there will be a ground breaking for this new hotel at the end of July.

Update on Niron Magnetics Property

The city of Sartell has achieved all their obligations for the purchase agreement with Niron Magnetics for the property they've agreed to purchase in Sartell. Fitzthum expects Niron Magnetics to complete their obligations within the next week or two. He says the plan is to close on the property with Niron within 60 days. Fitzthum expects a ground breaking celebration this fall. He says there is a high demand for Niron's clean magnetic products and they are eager to get started in Sartell. Fitzthum is very excited about Niron moving in as one of the city's largest employers, who also offers high paying jobs. The largest current employer in Sartell is the Sartell-St. Stephen School District followed by Dezurik.

Road Projects

Rain has delayed some of the road construction projects in Sartell. The west side reconstruction project between River Road and Riverview continues. Fitzthum says they had to pump out some water from that location to help get the project back on schedule. Sartell has more than $4 Million in road projects this summer which includes overlays, seal coats and general projects. This includes Grizzly Lane and 13th Avenue North. Fitzthum explains the bids for these projects are coming in under expectations, which allows them to add more projects than what they had expected.

How the Manhunt Affected Summerfest

Sartell Summerfest took place June 14. At the time of the parade the man hunt for Vance Boelter was still underway after the shootings of state lawmakers had happened earlier in the day. Fitzthum salutes the police officers in Sartell for securing the parade route and allowing them to feel comfortable to continue the parade as scheduled.

