A new hotel is coming to Sartell. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum broke the news on WJON's Morning News Watch Wednesday. The new hotel is a Wyndham Garden Hotel and it will be located at the intersection of LeSauk Drive and Evergreen Drive, within the Central Minnesota Healthcare Hub. Fitzthum says this location will connect visitors directly to Sartell’s healthcare, business, and recreational corridors.

Mayor Fitzthum says:

“Sartell is experiencing an economic surge unlike anything we’ve seen since the housing boom of 2008. The addition of Wyndham Garden is a symbol of our city’s momentum. By welcoming more visitors to stay in Sartell, we’re creating the spark that will fuel new restaurants, wine bars, and gathering spaces our residents have been asking for. This project helps ensure that Sartell isn’t just growing- it’s becoming a destination.”

Currently, Sartell is home to just one hotel, the AmericInn (another Wyndham property). The news release issued by the City of Sartell says "Wyndham Garden will significantly expand the city’s hospitality offerings, enhancing accommodations for athletes, families, business travelers, and community guests while driving demand for dining, entertainment, and retail growth."

The new Wyndom Hotel will be 4 stories and consist of 90 rooms.

