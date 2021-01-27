Sartell Approves Refund of Liquor License for 2020 [PODCAST]

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says the city council approved the refund of the 2020 liquor license for Sartell bars and restaurants. He says the savings for these businesses is approximately $3,000 per. He says the city is also looking to hire their first full-time fire chief and Sartell is offering a virtual tour of their new public safety facility which houses their police and fire departments.

Sartell is in the process of a brand refresh. Fitzthum says the Sartell brand has been "stagnant" for the past 15 years. He says this refresh, which was approved by the city council, can attract commercial development which helps the city monetarily. Fitzthum they are keeping everything on the table and will involved the city residents substantially in this process.

The Sartell old police and fire station are both up for sale. Fitzthum says they've received interest in the old police station and could have a new buyer to announce soon. He says money made from the sale of both facilities will go toward the expansion of their public works facility.

Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joins me monthly the last Wednesday of each month at 8:40 a.m. on WJON.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app