New Details Emerging on Expected New Hotel in Sartell

Momentum is building on a new hotel in Sartell. Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He is confident a new hotel will break ground in 2025. Fitzthum says more details are becoming available which includes drawings of what the hotel will look like. He indicates he cannot make public a brand name or specific location. Fitzthum explains the location is down to two different parcels, which are both in the medical campus development near Highway 15. He says it would be a 3-4 story hotel without a restaurant attached. Fitzthum indicates the hotel will be great for the traveling professional or family visiting Sartell for weekend sports tournaments/events.

Fitzthum says the hotel is exactly what Sartell was hoping to attract which will act as an incubator to future restaurants in the area. He expects the agreement and plan for the new hotel to likely be finalize in late May or early June. Fitzthum indicates if all goes well, construction could begin this fall with an opening by Memorial Day in 2026. Sartell currently has one hotel, an AmericInn near Highway 15.

The River Crossing development along Highway 15 continues to fill out. Fitzthum says a new oil change business is under construction near the Chipotle. He couldn't recall the name of this new development.

Monday night the Sartell City Council took a step forward with the Niron Magnetics development. The council approved the TIF district along with the development agreement with Niron. Niron plans to close on the property this summer, break ground this September or October and be ready for production late in 2026 or early in 2027. Fitzthum says close to $20 Million in labor costs will go into the local community. He indicates there is a big labor impact during the buildout.

The Mill Site development hasn't physically changed within the last month. Fitzthum says the city has secured some funding to complete some of the paths on the east side of the Mississippi River near the pedestrian bridge. He says there will be limited access once those paths are constructed and the plan is to built out more of the paths as funding becomes available. Fitzthum would also like to see the Mill District add a social district for alcohol use once the project is developed.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Fitzthum, it is available below.