An Exciting Development Expected in Sartell Soon

Sartell is close to adding another hotel. That according to Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum. He joined me on WJON Wednesday for an update on what's happening in the city. Fitzthum indicated he expects he'll be able to announce within the next month the name and brand of hotel that would likely be moving into the Sartell Healthcare hub development. He says the hotel brand is well known. Fitzthum expects a restaurant to be near or attached to this hotel.

Fitzthum says Sartell has done a great job attracting people to the community with sporting events, medical needs and other attractions. He explains, due to a lack of hotel options in the community, these individuals were forced to stay in hotels in surrounding communities and spend their money there. Ftizthum would like to see that money stay in their community and a new hotel and restaurant will help them do that. He would also like to see a hotel built on the Mill District site. Sartell currently has one hotel, an AmericInn near Highway 15.

Two major road construction projects are close to starting in Sartell. The Westside reconstruct has been in the works for years and was pushed back a couple of years due to funding. Fitzthum says it is set to start very soon as preliminary activity is already underway with crews out marking areas where work will be done. He says once the frost is out the heavy equipment can move in and work can start. The other major road construction project in Sartell is the heavily traveled Grizzly Lane. Fitzthum expects that project to kick off mid summer.

