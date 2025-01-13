Roseann A. Ludwig, 64, New Brighton

March 2, 1960 - December 17, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2025, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Roseann A. Ludwig age 64, who died December 17, 2024, at The Villas in New Brighton, MN. The inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Roseann was born in St. Cloud, MN to Edmund and Louise (Blonigen). She grew up on a farm in Richmond, MN and graduated from Eden Valley High School. Roseann worked various jobs in delis.

Roseann enjoyed baking, cooking, Garfield the Cat, horror movies, and Stephen King books. She loved music and dancing.

She is survived by her children, Kristie (Adonis) Majette, Lisa Ludwig (Brian Olson), Shannon Ludwig; siblings, Diane (Doug) Winkelman, Ruth Reinhardt, Dwayne (Corine) Linz, Lloyd (Sue) Linz, Gail Linz, Rick (Nancy) Linz; 5 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Louise and her sister, Judy Linz.