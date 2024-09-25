Annual Rocktoberfest Taking Over Downtown St. Joseph Saturday
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Downtown St. Joseph will be transformed into a Bavarian city for the annual Rocktoberfest this Saturday.
It starts at 3:00 p.m. and runs until 11:00 p.m. in the Church of St. Joseph parking lot.
Committee Chair Chris Yasgar says they'll have special beer tappings every hour.
Every hour starting at 4:00 p.m. so 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 we're tapping a new October type beer and those are always popular.
Yasgar says they are planning bigger tents, more beer options, a bigger beverage selection including nonalcoholic options, and more food trucks.
Yasgar says costumes are encouraged for the people who attend. They also have two live bands.
The first one is the Bavarian Musikmeiters a traditional polka German band, they play from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Then Rhino comes on and plays the rest of the night until 11:00 p.m.
This year they've added a special VIP section which gets you a fast pass to get in and to the food and drinks. It's $75 if you buy it in advance. General Admission tickets are $10.
Last year they had over 1,800 people attend Rocktoberfest.
The St. Joseph Booster Club organizes the event.
