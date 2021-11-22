Richard F. Mohr, 83, St. Cloud

April 23, 1938 - November 15, 2021

Private services will be held for Richard Mohr who died on Monday, November 15, 2021. His last days were spent at home in the caring hands of those around him.

Richard was born on April 23, 1938 in St. Cloud MN to Frank and Kathryn (Kuebelbeck) Mohr. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1957 and married Marilyn Van Hale in 1974. He leaves behind a legacy of prayer, kindness, joy, patience and humor – a true gentleman.

He was kind and thoughtful and made sure he had a “Dickie Mohr” joke handy. He celebrated other's accomplishments, especially in-laws, nieces, nephews and all their families; as well as neighbors. He took great pride and was joyful to be part of their lives; and always looked forward to an evening cocktail with Marilyn.

Richard worked for St. Cloud Window for 35 years, and then delivered candy for Goody Snack in retirement. His favorite place was Big Birch Lake where he spent 31 summers with friends and family. His beer refrigerator was never empty, and his pocket held dog treats. Ft Myers Beach took second place. His favorite pastime dealt with all things FORD – particularly when it came to clean cars and his red Mustang convertible.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; sister, Peggy Powers of Annapolis, MD; mother in law, Lorraine Van Hale Wagner; sister in law, Sheila Gruba (Rod); brothers in law, Tom Van Hale (Karen), Dan Van Hale and Louie Van Hale (Shirley); loving nieces, nephews and their families.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Kathryn Mohr; sister, Joyce Poganski; brothers in law, Roger Poganski, Thomas Powers, Robert Marshall; and sister in law, Carol Van Hale Marshall.

Thank you to CentraCare - especially the medical teams and clinic personnel who cared for him over the years. His last weeks were spent with CentraCare Hospital employees, Home Health and Hospice.

Memorial gifts are preferred to The Boys & Girls Club of Central MN or a charity of your choice.

A Celebration of Richard's life will be held in the summer.