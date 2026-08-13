July 27, 1940 - August 9, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday August 14, 2026, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton, MN, for Paul Blank, 86 of Princeton, who died on Sunday August 9, 2026, at his home. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Carlos Prairie Cemetery in Carlos.

Paul was born to Friebert C. and Elvira L. (Mattson) Blank on July 27, 1940, in Carlos. He grew up on the farm in Carlos, attended District 62 Country School, and graduated from Alexandria High School. Paul served his country in the United States Army as a member of the Big Red One. He married Vickie Scofield in 1967 at the Methodist Church in Princeton. Paul worked for many years at Westling’s until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time tending to his flowers, bird watching (especially hummingbirds), listening to classic country music, and watching his favorite show, Gunsmoke. He was an avid Minnesota sports fan and watched his Twins, Vikings, and Gophers religiously. Family gatherings were often delayed or rescheduled to accommodate game time. Paul loved his friends and family and enjoyed visiting with them. He kept up with everyone and genuinely cared; always a smile, never a complaint. He never lost his positive spirit, even through life’s final chapter. Everybody loved him; he was a good loving man.

Paul is survived by his children, Gregory (Dorinda) Blank of Princeton and Kristin Blank of Princeton; grandchildren, Alyssa Hible, Cassandra Hible, Janaya Pederson, and Victoria Blank; siblings, Vivian Blank, Daniel (Kathy) Blank, Marilynn (Art) Coleman, Roger (Julie) Blank, and Karla (Brian) Myres; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vickie; brothers, Douglas and Joel Blank; and nephews, Andrew Blank and Jimmy McClure.