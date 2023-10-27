Eugene R. Brown, Jr., 66, Rice

March 14, 1957 - October 25, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 30, 2023 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Eugene “Geno” Brown, Jr., age 66, who passed away Wednesday at his home of interstitial lung disease. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church. Rice American Legion Post #473 will pray at 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Eugene Robert Brown, Jr. was born March 14, 1957 to Eugene and Delores (Brown) Brown, Sr. in St. Cloud. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. Geno married Donna Dullinger on April 26, 1980 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph. He worked as a Foundry Laborer for DeZurik’s for 23 years, construction for several years, drove truck for WACOSA, and worked for Nahan Printing, retiring in 2019. Geno was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church, Rice American Legion Post #473, and St. Cloud Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622. He enjoyed NASCAR, hunting, the Vikings, and Frank the beagle. Geno had a great sense of humor, and was social and charismatic. He was a character, free spirit, and didn’t hold anything back.

Survivors include his wife, Donna of Rice; daughters, Kristina (Rory) Pederson of St. Cloud, Andrea (Chase) Fitch of Sartell, and Jenessa (Damon) Strande of Foley; grandchildren, Madelyn, Evelyn, Sophia, Seeley, Hazel, Inez, Nora, William, Clara, Paul, Onnika, and Frank the beagle; and siblings, Gwen Gravelle of Sartell, Barb (Don) Gravelle of Rice, John (Judy) Brown of Bowlus, Tim (Dolly) Brown of St. Cloud, Scott (Tammy Eveslage) Brown of Rice, and Jackie (Matt) Fountain of Royalton. Geno was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Michele.