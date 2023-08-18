Benjamin Breault, 28, Avon

August 14, 1995 - August 15, 2023

Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon for Ben Breault, 28 of Avon who died Tuesday, August 15, 2023 in Holdingford. Pastor John Parish will officiate and burial will be in Zion Cemetery in rural Long Prairie. Visitation will be from 9-11 AM on Thursday at the funeral home in Avon.

Ben was born August 14, 1995 in Minneapolis to Martin & Shirley (Duin) Breault. He farmed with his step dad. Ben enjoyed everything about being outdoors. He loved to fish, snowmobile, 4-wheel, walking through woods year-round, camping and telling stories around the campfire. Most of all, becoming a proud Dad and spending time playing with his little buddy Hunter. He had a passion for grilling and managed to come up with his own tasty version of Mac & Cheese on the grill! Ben had many nicknames to include -Onion, Squirrel, Too Tall, Potawatomi and Obi Wan Kenobi. He was known for his one-liners that made you chuckle, a kind caring heart and likable spirit.

He is survived by his mother and step father, Shirley (Robert) Byland of Avon; son, Hunter, sisters and brothers, Jolene Breault of Shakopee; Cody Pundsack of Albany; Misty Byland of Albany; Charles Breault of Avon; grandmother, Darlene Breault of Moundsview; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Martin, grandparents, Ben & Harriet Duin, and Ken Breault.