Joan M. Donovan, 58, St. Cloud

June 28, 1965 - November 7, 2023

Joan Marie Donovan, 58 of St. Cloud, passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at her home in St. Cloud. Joan was born June 28, 1965 in St. Cloud to John F. & Donna Mae (Trewick) Donovan. She married Brian Lee Heger on August 19, 2017 on Fish Lake in Windom, MN. She devotedly owned and operated J.D. Donovan, Inc. for 34 years. Creating everlasting friendships from customers to employees. Joan was a pioneer in construction as a woman owned company. In 1991, J.D. Donovan, Inc. was the first Minnesota Woman-Owned Business to haul asphalt products. In 1998, Joan received The Blue Chip Enterprise Award. Joan received this prestigious, nationally recognized award for her ability to over overcome adversity, seize opportunities, and to succeed in her business. Joan loved traveling, spending time with family and friends. She especially enjoyed spending her summers on Fish Lake with her husband.

She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Arie 622 in St. Cloud, The Moose Lodge in Waite Park, Rice American Legion Post #473, Minnesota Asphalt and Pavement Association, Women of Asphalt, Women in Construction

She is survived by her husband Brian of St. Cloud; daughter, Breana (Austin) Petron of Rice; son Jared (Lina Bell) Heger of Ventura, CA; sisters, Colleen Donovan and Katheryn Swanson both of St. Cloud; nieces and nephews, Paul, Gail, Brandon Donovan, John, Jess, Sloane & Eddie Swanson, Sophie & Charlie Ling, other special family members, Jody & Kenny Cline, Godchildren Brittney Cline & Tyler (Kenzie) Cline.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM Monday November 20, 2023 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. The Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 3-8PM on Sunday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Monday at the church.